LOOK: Raiders QB Derek Carr’s passing chart in Week 2

Through the first two weeks of the NFL season, you can make a strong case that Derek Carr is the MVP of the league. Facing the Baltimore Ravens and the Pittsburgh Steelers, he’s thrown for over 800 yards and four touchdowns as the Raiders have a 2-0 record.

Without both starting guards and his right tackle leaving at halftime, Carr was able to light up the defense for the Steelers. He was precise and made the big play whenever the offense needed it.

Take a look at his passing chart from Week 2 via the NFL’s Next Gen Stats. As you will notice, Carr connect only nearly every pass over 10 yards and his touchdown to Henry Ruggs was an absolute dime.

Here is #Raiders QB Derek Carr's passing chart from Week 2: pic.twitter.com/NBK9755LnB — Marcus Mosher (@Marcus_Mosher) September 20, 2021

The Raiders will take on the Miami Dolphins in Week 3 and they will need another elite performance by Carr in order to win that game. Miami has one of the best secondaries in the NFL and it will be a challenge for players like Henry Ruggs and Bryan Edwards to get open.

But with Carr playing at his level, that shouldn’t be a concern. It’s not hard to say that this is the best version of Derek Carr we have ever seen in the NFL.

