LOOK: Raiders QB Derek Carr’s passing chart from Week 5

After an early interception, you can make a strong case that Derek Carr played the best game of his career in Week 5. Carr completed a high percentage of his passes once again, but he took several chances down the field that led to points.

According to the NFL’s Next Gen Stats, Carr completed four passes beyond 25 yards including two above 35 yards for touchdowns. Take a look at his passing chart below via NFL.com:

Here is #Raiders QB Derek Carr's passing chart from Week 5: pic.twitter.com/VWS2kRjgB0 — Marcus Mosher (@Marcus_Mosher) October 11, 2020





The Raiders finally have the personnel to attack all levels with Henry Ruggs and Nelson Agholor now making plays down the field. If Carr can continue to be aggressive throughout the final 11 games of the season, there is no reason why this team can’t make the playoffs.

