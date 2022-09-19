LOOK: Raiders QB Derek Carr’s passing chart in Week 2 loss vs. Cardinals

It really was a tale of two halves for the Las Vegas Raiders. They looked dominant in the first two quarters as the offense was clicking and the defense was getting off the field. But in the second half, everything broke down.

Derek Carr had an average game on Sunday, throwing for 252 yards and two touchdowns. While he did not turn the ball over this week, he didn’t make a ton of plays down the field either.

According to the NFL’s Next Gen Stats, Carr had just completions beyond 10 air yards on Sunday. It was a pretty conservative offensive game plan from the Raiders. Here is the full chart below via the NFL:

Here is #Raiders QB Derek Carr's passing chart from Week 2 via the NFL's @NextGenStats pic.twitter.com/l69ktTwKHT — Marcus Mosher (@Marcus_Mosher) September 19, 2022

The Raiders have to open up the passing game at some point as defenses are now starting to crowd the line of scrimmage. That means Carr needs to continue to be aggressive in pushing the ball down the field. On Sunday, he did not complete a single pass beyond 20 air yards and worse yet, he only attempted two.

Look for the Raiders to try to be more aggressive on offense next Sunday when they travel to Tennessee to take on the Titans.

