LOOK: Raiders QB Derek Carr’s passing chart from near-flawless Week 11 performance

Sigh. Week 11 was nearly the best performance of Derek Carr’s career. He was masterful on nearly every play, making the right reads and the right throws. He was in complete control of the game and yet, it simply wasn’t enough.

Carr threw 31 passes on Sunday Night Football, completing 23 of them for 275 yards and three touchdowns. He could have had an even bigger night if it weren’t for several drops from players such as Nelson Agholor and Alec Ingold.

Here is Carr’s passing chart from Week 11 via the NFL’s Next Gen Stats. As you can see, he was nearly flawless within 25 yards and the interception came when Carr just needed to make a play at the end of the game.

Here is #Raiders QB Derek Carr's passing chart from Week 11 via the NFL's Next Gen Stats: pic.twitter.com/z9BKeB9mSs — Marcus Mosher (@Marcus_Mosher) November 23, 2020

Carr continues to play the best football of his career and is the main reason why the Raiders are in the playoff hunt. The Raiders will need Carr to play at an elite level the rest of the way if they want to reach the playoffs for the first time since 2016. Luckily for Las Vegas, he seems to be only getting better the longer he plays in Jon Gruden’s offense.