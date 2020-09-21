LOOK: Raiders light up Allegiant Stadium before kickoff with the Saints

FIRST LOOK inside Allegiant Stadium ahead of the #Saints matchup against the #Raiders in their new city. pic.twitter.com/kTB8zrC1dY — Jori Parys (@JoriParys) September 21, 2020





So fresh, so clean: the Las Vegas Raiders have rolled out the welcome mat for the New Orleans Saints at their new home. The lights are on at Allegiant Stadium, and they’re ready for some football.

It’s a gorgeous venue, but we can’t help but think of how great the Saints’ “Color Rush” alternate jerseys are going to look on the crisp natural turf (Bermuda grass, for anyone keeping score at home).

Grown outside and rolled into the stadium on a huge tray for game days — because UNLV shares the stadium, but insists on playing on artificial turf — this will be the first real test for the surf after a handful of Raiders training camp practices.

Raiders Nation won’t be crowding the stands, but reporters on the scene have noticed pilgrims just outside showing up to support the silver and black:

Fans already lining up outside to pay their respects to the new digs and raise a cup. pic.twitter.com/DTjzNcUSA3 — Vic Tafur (@VicTafur) September 21, 2020





Sure, it’s a beautiful stadium. Now maybe the Saints can play the Rebellion to the Raiders’ “Death Star” and hand Las Vegas a loss at its own homecoming