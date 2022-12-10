LOOK: Questionable Matt Milano practices Friday ahead of Jets game

The Bills (9-3) are still unsure if linebacker Matt Milano will play against the Jets (7-5) in Week 14.

There is, at least, a positive update.

On Friday, the team listed him as questionable to play on Sunday due to a knee injury he sustained last week against the Patriots. While Milano was hurt against the Pats, he did play every snap in the 24-10 win.

Another positive: Milano practiced on Friday, the final workout of the week, and his knee didn’t look too bad.

Check out the Spectrum News clip below to see Milano during Friday’s practice:

Here's our first look at Matt Milano this week after missing the first few days of practice with a knee injury. Sean McDermott said earlier that the #Bills want to see how things go for Milano over the next day or 2 before making decision on whether he'll play Sunday. pic.twitter.com/6NnHsh6COY — Jon Scott (@JonScottTV) December 9, 2022

