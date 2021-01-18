A look at the quarterbacks participating in the 2021 Senior Bowl

With the 2020 season in the books, the Chicago Bears’ attention shifts to the offseason, including the 2021 NFL Draft.

The Bears will be looking to address their quarterback concerns, which could certainly include drafting a quarterback. Which is why all eyes should be on the quarterbacks headed to Mobile later this month for the Senior Bowl.

Here’s a look at the six quarterbacks that will be participating in the 2021 Senior Bowl.

Kyle Trask

Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

Florida

2020 stats (12 games): 301-of-437 (68.9%), 4,283 YDS, 43 TD, 8 INT

Kellen Mond

Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Texas A&M

2020 stats (10 games): 188-of-297 (63.3%), 2,282 YDS, 19 TD, 3 INT

Jamie Newman

Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

Georgia

2019 stats (12 games, Wake Forest): 220-of-361 (60.9%), 2,868 YDS, 26 TD, 11 INT

Ian Book

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Notre Dame

2020 stats (12 games): 228-of-353 (64.6%), 2,830 YDS, 15 TD, 3 INT

Sam Ehlinger

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Texas

2020 stats (10 games): 194-of-322 (60.2%), 2,566 YDS, 26 TD, 5 INT

Feleipe Franks | National

Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

Arkansas

2020 stats (9 games): 163-of-238 (68.5%), 2,107 YDS, 17 TD, 4 INT