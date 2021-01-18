A look at the quarterbacks participating in the 2021 Senior Bowl
With the 2020 season in the books, the Chicago Bears’ attention shifts to the offseason, including the 2021 NFL Draft.
The Bears will be looking to address their quarterback concerns, which could certainly include drafting a quarterback. Which is why all eyes should be on the quarterbacks headed to Mobile later this month for the Senior Bowl.
Here’s a look at the six quarterbacks that will be participating in the 2021 Senior Bowl.
Kyle Trask
Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports
Florida
2020 stats (12 games): 301-of-437 (68.9%), 4,283 YDS, 43 TD, 8 INT
Kellen Mond
Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
Texas A&M
2020 stats (10 games): 188-of-297 (63.3%), 2,282 YDS, 19 TD, 3 INT
Jamie Newman
Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports
Georgia
2019 stats (12 games, Wake Forest): 220-of-361 (60.9%), 2,868 YDS, 26 TD, 11 INT
Ian Book
Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Notre Dame
2020 stats (12 games): 228-of-353 (64.6%), 2,830 YDS, 15 TD, 3 INT
Sam Ehlinger
Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Texas
2020 stats (10 games): 194-of-322 (60.2%), 2,566 YDS, 26 TD, 5 INT
Feleipe Franks | National
Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports