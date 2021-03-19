A look into QB Tyrod Taylor’s contract with the Texans

The Houston Texans addressed one of their most significant needs on Tuesday with the signing of free-agent quarterback Tyrod Taylor.

The 31-year-old quarterback signed a one-year deal that could make Taylor up to $12.5 million by the end of the 2021 NFL season. But on the surface, Taylor’s contract is full of incentives.

According to James Palmer of NFL Network, Taylor has a base salary of $5.5 million in 2021, with only $2.5 million guaranteed.

Without the incentives, Taylor’s contract with the Texans comes close to equaling the value of other backup quarterbacks around the league. Last season, Houston re-signed A.J. McCarron to a one-year deal worth $4.0 million with $3.75 million guaranteed.

As a member of the Los Angeles Chargers, Taylor had a disastrous season in 2020 that ended with him playing less than 10 games (two) for the third consecutive year. While getting treated for a rib injury, Chargers’ team doctors unintentionally punctured Taylor’s lung amid an injection.

The injury sidelined Taylor for the Chargers’ Week 2 match against the Chiefs. In his absence, rookie Justin Herbert started in his place and never relinquished the starting quarterback job upon Taylor’s return.

As he prepares to enter his 11th season in the league — first with the Texans — Taylor has thrown for a total of 9,770 yards and 54 touchdowns throughout his career.

Taylor’s best season came in 2015 during his first of three seasons with the Buffalo Bills. He led the Bills to their first playoff appearance in 17 years while receiving his only Pro-Bowl selection.