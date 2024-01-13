Look: QB Jalen Milroe tells Alabama football fans 'I'm staying' amid Kalen DeBoer hiring

Throughout the 2023 college football season, quarterback Jalen Milroe developed a distinct sign-off in postgame interviews, joyously yelling "Roll Tide!" to the camera.

On Friday night, Milroe may have issued his most important call yet for Alabama football. Per numerous reports, he entered the Mal Moore Athletic Facility — where reports indicate a players-only meeting is taking place amid the hiring of Kalen DeBoer to replace Nick Saban — and issued his familiar phrase:

"Roll Tide!" Milroe called to fans outside the building. Then, more importantly: "I'm staying!"

Milroe is coming off a season in which he completed 65.8% of his passes for 2,834 yards and 23 touchdowns to six interceptions. He also added 531 rushing yards and 12 scores on the ground, giving him 35 total touchdowns for the 2023 college football season.

Milroe's decision to stay under DeBoer's tutelage could also have a positive impact on his development as a quarterback. He needs only look at Indiana transfer QB Michael Penix Jr. to see the benefits of playing under DeBoer. Penix in two seasons at Washington threw for 9,544 yards for 67 touchdowns to just 19 interceptions. In 2023, he was the runner-up behind Jayden Daniels in the Heisman Trophy race.

Amid reports of players entering the transfer portal and players decommiting, having Milroe confirm his intentions to remain with Alabama is undoubtedly DeBoer's first win with the Crimson Tide.

