Look: Preview of throwback uniforms to be worn by Packers on Sunday
Prepping the 50s Classic uniforms for Sunday 🪡👀
📸: https://t.co/nP59hngzHo#GoPackGo pic.twitter.com/k0X4e2Dkhv
— Green Bay Packers (@packers) October 22, 2021
The Green Bay Packers provided a behind-the-scenes look at the team’s new throwback uniforms before Sunday’s showdown with the Washington Football Team.
The classic uniforms will debut Sunday at Lambeau Field.
The jersey tops are simple but elegant, with gold numbers and shoulder stripes that really pop on the dark green background. The look is based on uniforms first worn by the team during the 1950s.
To complete the look, the Packers are wearing all gold helmets without logos or stripes and matching green pants with gold stripes.
1️⃣7️⃣#GoPackGo pic.twitter.com/95s0IR6ye8
— Green Bay Packers (@packers) October 22, 2021
