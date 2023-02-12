LOOK: Pregame sights, sounds from Super Bowl LVII

After two weeks of buildup, the showdown is now upon us as the Eagles (14-3) and Chiefs (14-3) are set for a titanic matchup on Super Bowl Sunday.

It will be a matchup of the top two MVP finalists, along with two siblings’ All-Pros meeting in Jason Kelce for the Eagles and Travis Kelce for the Chiefs.

The Philadelphia Eagles are 4-5 all-time against the Kansas City Chiefs, including a 42-30 loss at Lincoln Financial Field last October.

With the festivities now underway, here’s a running pregame look at sights, sounds and Super Bowl fits.

Jalen Hurt s set to cash in on a new deal

Hurts is going to land a monster contract, and after leading the Eagles to the Super Bowl, yesterday’s price is not today’s price.

The Eagles will focus on the Jalen Hurts mega-extension as soon as today ends; Philly also has key FAs up, including Fletcher Cox & Brandon Graham; Bills QB Josh Allen is on track for 2023 without needing surgery.

Jalen Hurts back in purple

Hurts love the Purple Rain and broke out another ensemble for Super Bowl LVII.

Enhanced video

No place we'd rather be. 📺: #SBLVII — 6:30pm ET on FOX

No place we'd rather be.

