A look at possible 2023 NFL Scouting Combine locations originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The NFL Scouting Combine has always been one of the most exciting opportunities for college athletes to prove themselves to NFL professionals.

The event has taken place in the same place for the last 35 years, and this year will be no different as Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis will host. However, for 2023 and beyond, we might be seeing a bit of change for this annual showcase.

Where will the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine be?

The 2023 NFL Scouting Combine will take place in one of three cities under consideration. Bids from Dallas, Los Angeles and Indianapolis are in the works for the next combine, according to NFL Executive Vice President of Football Operations Troy Vincent.

How is the NFL Scouting Combine location chosen?

The NFL Scouting Combine location has been set in stone since its beginnings, only moving a few times in the earlier years. In order for the location to change, bids from prospective cities must be presented to the NFL.

Despite being held in Indianapolis since 1987, the NFL is talking about a new location in 2023.

The first official NFL Scouting Combine was held in Arizona in 1985, after previously being known as the National Invitational Camp (NIC). In 1986, the showcase was held in New Orleans. Finally in 1987, the event was moved to Indianapolis, where it has been ever since.

Where is the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine?

The 2022 NFL Scouting Combine will showcase at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. The home stadium to the Indianapolis Colts has hosted the NFL Scouting Combine every year since 1987 except 2021, when the combine was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

More information about the NFL Scouting Combine

What is it?

The NFL Scouting Combine is a showcase that offers all 32 NFL teams a chance to observe the top prospects for the incoming draft in a single place.

When is it?

This year’s combine goes from March 3-6. Thursday, Friday and Saturday sessions will begin at 7 p.m. ET and the final session will begin at 2 p.m. ET on Sunday