LOOK: Pitt transfer WR Jordan Addison in a Texas uniform on official visit

The Longhorns are in pursuit of another dynamic playmaker to add to their offense for the upcoming college football season.

Second-year head coach Steve Sarkisian has put together quite an impressive offseason up to this point, and he doesn’t appear to be finished yet.

Along with hiring two excellent position coaches in Brennan Marion and Tashard Choice, Texas brought in several immediate impact players via the transfer portal.

The offseason additions are headlined by former five-star quarterback Quinn Ewers, wide receivers Isaiah Neyor and Agiye Hall, and tight end Jahleel Billingsley. On the defensive side, the Longhorns landed former Ohio State defensive back Ryan Watts.

Most fans would feel content with what Texas has accomplished this offseason thus far, but Sarkisian and his staff are hoping to add the cherry on top with Pitt wide receiver Jordan Addison.

Shortly after Marion accepted the role as wide receivers coach and pass game coordinator for Texas, many assumed Addison would follow him to Austin. Those assumptions were quickly shot down and Addison chose to stay put and go through spring ball with the Panthers.

That’s until NIL rumors began to swirl that USC was offering Addison opportunities nearly impossible to turn down. It’s yet to be seen if that is factual or a smokescreen, but less than a week later Addison officially chose to enter the transfer portal.

The Trojans are certainly in the mix for the top overall player in the transfer portal, but the Longhorns received the first official visit from Addison this week.

Xavier Worthy and Bijan Robinson have been heavily involved in recruiting Addison to Austin, and Worthy even took a snippet of the Biletnikoff winner in a Texas uniform on Wednesday.

Many of the most successful coaches in college football have often iterated that your roster is never too talented. It looks like Sarkisian hopes to live by that standard.

