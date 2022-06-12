LOOK: Photos of Arch Manning at Alabama, wearing Crimson Tide uniform

Alabama is currently in the running to land the top player and highest-rated quarterback in the 2023 recruiting class: Arch Manning.

The five-star quarterback is currently on a tour of various schools. He just recently visited Georgia and is currently visiting Tuscaloosa for an official visit.

He’s not alone, as other high-profile top recruits have joined Manning at the Crimson Tide’s facilities. His fellow recruits have shared pictures of and with Manning.

There’s plenty of time left before Manning has to make a decision, but it seems that he is down to only a short list of prospective programs including Alabama, Georgia, Texas and a few others.

Five-star running back Richard Young shared a photo of himself with Manning and other recruits donning Alabama gear in front of a wall of jerseys, all of which belong to former members of the Crimson Tide that were drafted in the first round of their respective NFL drafts.

Here’s Manning wearing the full uniform.

A solo pic of Manning with the names of Alabama greats behind him.

Story continues

Some more Arch Manning content from tonight. Jersey wall in the back represents players that #Alabama has sent to the first round. #RollTide ➡️ https://t.co/tEB8JcvtHy @BamaOn3 pic.twitter.com/VkpqvrECyM — Joseph Hastings (@JosephAHastings) June 12, 2022

Roll Tide Wire will continue to follow Manning’s recruitment process and other Crimson Tide targets from the 2023 class.

List

5 Alabama players fans are sleeping on this offseason

List

5 teams that could put Alabama on upset watch in 2022

List

Alabama Crimson Tide football helmets throughout the years

Contact/Follow us @RollTideWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Alabama news, notes and opinion. You can also follow AJ Spurr on Twitter @SpurrFM.

Let us know your thoughts, comment on this story below. Join the conversation today!