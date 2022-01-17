A look at the Philadelphia Eagles’ 2021 statistical leaders

The Eagles season is officially over after a 31-15 beatdown at the hands of the defending Super Bowl champion Buccaneers.

Philadelphia finished this process 9-8 overall, as Nick Sirianni led his team to a wild card berth in his rookie season, while Jalen Hurts, DeVonta Smith, and other young players were able to take huge steps as players.

With all eyes trending towards the offseason, here’s a look at the Eagles 2021 statistical leaders courtesy of Touchdown Wire.

Passing: Jalen Hurts – 3,144 yards

(Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

Hurts improved leaps and bounds, but he can’t fully read NFL defenses at an elite level, and he’s not trusting his eyes and throws that need to be made.

Rushing: Jalen Hurts – 784 yards

Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

It’s an impressive feat but also shows just how off-balanced the Eagles’ offense was with Hurts leading the team in rushing despite having four capable running backs on the roster, including the explosive Miles Sanders.

Receiving: DeVonta Smith – 916 yards

Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Smith broke DeSean Jackson’s franchise record for receiving yards by a rookie, but Jalen Hurts’ struggles as a passer likely cost the former Heisman Trophy winner 300+ yards more this season.

Philadelphia finally has a No. 1 wide receiver, now they just need to get him some help.

Tackles: Alex Singleton – 137

Dec 26, 2021; Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Players like Singleton are the exact reason why tackles are considered an empty stat. Singleton has led the Eagles in tackles two straight seasons, but he’s among the lowest graded players at his position and liability against the pass.

Sacks: Javon Hargrave, Josh Sweat – 7½

(AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Hargrave and Sweat led the Eagles in sacks and it’s an impressive mark to grow on.

Interceptions: Darius Slay – 3

(AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

Slay is a Pro Bowler and should have garnered more than 1 All-Pro vote, but he solidified himself as a true-lockdown cornerback.

