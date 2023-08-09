LOOK: Pete Rose spends time with the Alabama football team

Fall camp 2023 is in full swing for Nick Saban and the Alabama football. The Tide is nearly a week into its practice activities and that means it is time for Coach Saban to bring in famous guest speakers to talk to his team.

On Tuesday night, legendary baseball player Pete Rose spoke to the team in Tuscaloosa following its fifth practice of the fall.

Rose, 82 is arguably one of the greatest baseball players of all time and was known for his incredible hustle on the diamond. His play earned him the nickname “Charlie Hustle”.

Alabama shared a few pictures from Rose’s visit with the team on social media!

Charlie Hustle💨💨 Thank you, Pete Rose for stopping by and talking with the team! pic.twitter.com/ViwqmWyX7m — Alabama Football (@AlabamaFTBL) August 9, 2023

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire