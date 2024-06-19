'Look at Pepe' - Walker not thinking of international retirement

Kyle Walker started England's 1-0 win over Serbia last Sunday [Getty Images]

Kyle Walker is the oldest player in England’s Euro 2024 squad but he insists he is not ready for international retirement.

The 34-year-old is playing in his fifth major tournament with England, who face Denmark on Thursday knowing victory will see them advance to the last 16.

Manager Gareth Southgate revealed last year he has twice had to talk Walker out of international retirement, but now the defender is determined to keep going.

“I look at Pepe last night and he’s 41 playing for Portugal. So, they’re the levels people are setting now, the likes of Luka Modric, people like that," Walker said.

“These are people carrying on for top teams at a top level for a considerable amount of time. If they can do it, why can’t I?”

Pepe turned out for Portugal in their win over the Czech Republic to become the oldest player in the history of the European Championships.

Walker will have just turned 36 by the 2026 World Cup and is not putting a timescale on when he may quit England duty.

“How long is a piece of string?” Walker said when asked how long he wants to go on for.

“I feel as long as you’re putting the performances in for your club which then gets you into the England fold – I’m in contention. I still feel great."