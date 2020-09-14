LOOK: People slam Jarvis Landry, Odell Beckham Jr. for their terrible Marcus Peters take

The Baltimore Ravens got a steal of a player when they traded for cornerback Marcus Peters last season. Not only did he cost Baltimore just a fifth-round pick and linebacker Kenny Young, Peters came to town on a relatively cheap deal and immediately made the Ravens’ defense better.

Just a few days after Peters and Baltimore beat the Cleveland Browns in Week 16 of the 2019 season, the Ravens inked their cornerback to a three-year extension. Apparently Peters got under the skin of Browns wide receivers Jarvis Landry and Odell Beckham Jr. because they were clearly looking forward to the rematch this season.

With Baltimore taking on Cleveland to open this season, you better believe people didn’t forget about Landry and Beckham wanting the smoke. And they got all of it in a 38-6 drubbing in Week 1 that saw Beckham drop a fourth-down pass and Landry fail to come anywhere close to 100 receiving yards or the end zone. After the final whistle, all those people made sure to let Landry and Beckham know they remembered what they said.

Some blamed Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield instead.

The Ravens and Browns will meet up at least once more this season and maybe both Beckham and Landry will have the last laugh. But for two guys who were seemingly so confident nearly nine months ago, it’s nothing but crickets entering Week 2.