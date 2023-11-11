Look: Penn State football trick play leads to touchdown just before halftime vs. Michigan

Penn state football coach James Franklin pulled some trickery out of his sleeves to give the struggling Nittany Lions a jolt in the second quarter of the team's Week 11 meeting with Michigan.

On a crucial fourth-and-1 from the Michigan 15-yard line, quarterback Drew Allar pitched the ball to running back Kaytron Allen, who pulled the defense toward the right sideline before throwing the ball back to Allar. The play resulted in a minimal 4-yard gain to the 11 ... and a much-needed first down.

☑️ 4th & 1 reception

☑️ TD run



How about this Drew Allar @PennStateFball sequence⁉️



📺: FOX/@CFBONFOX pic.twitter.com/yA6IXUkgeZ — Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) November 11, 2023

Despite taking a big hit after the catch, Allar wasn't done making big plays: On the subsequent play, Allar escaped from the pocket and scrambled up the middle for an 11-yard rushing touchdown.

The touchdown pulled Penn State to within five, but Allar and the Nittany Lions offense failed to convert the 2-point conversion. That led Michigan to a 14-9 halftime lead vs. the Nittany Lions.

Franklin's offense struggled through the first half, amounting just 142 total yards, including 31 passing yards from Allar. But that 10-play, 75-yard touchdown helped the Nittany Lions get back in the game. They have also converted both of their fourth-down attempts at crucial points of the game, and will look to send the Wolverines home from Beaver Stadium with a loss.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Penn State trick play leads to touchdown before halftime vs. Michigan