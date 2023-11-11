Look: Penn State defender trolls Michigan football with sign-stealing celebration

Michigan has been at the center of a college football scandal, with coach Jim Harbaugh facing a three-game suspension for the program's ongoing sign-stealing scandal. On Saturday, No. 10 Penn State decided to poke fun at the No. 3 Wolverines as they faced off in Beaver Stadium.

During the Wolverines and Nittany Lions' Big Ten East game on Saturday, Penn State edge rusher Dani Dennis-Sutton made a first-down stop and celebrated the play by motioning binoculars with his hands before starting to mimic writing in a notebook.

A Penn State player went with a sign stealing celebration 😅 pic.twitter.com/NiKuKeif9C — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) November 11, 2023

Dennis-Sutton, of course, referenced former Wolverines assistant Connor Stalions, who resigned at Michigan following news of his involvement in the sign-stealing scandal. Stalions reportedly bought tickets to multiple games and used a network of scouts to illicitly steal opponents' signs, ostensibly granting the Wolverines a competitive advantage.

Through three quarters, Michigan (9-0, 6-0 Big Ten) leads Penn State (8-1, 5-1) 17-9. That said, Dennis-Sutton has stood out with three total tackles, a sack and two tackles for loss.

The 6-5, 258-pound sophomore entered Saturday's matchup with 37 total tackles, 5.5 sacks and two forced fumbles in his two seasons with the Nittany Lions.

