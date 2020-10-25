Here’s a look at the Patriots’ interception on Jimmy Garoppolo

As the New England Patriots go toe-to-toe with the San Francisco 49ers, the defense has already come to play. Devin McCourty was able to make a play, and in turn allow the Patriots offense to get some points in what has been a defensive battle to this point.

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo was a perfect nine-for-nine to start the game. However, his first incompletion was an interception.

Devin McCourty was the recipient of the interception, and for McCourty, that was his second interception of the season. The first one came against to the Seattle Seahawks, another NFC West team.





In what has been a defensive battle to this point, McCourty has played his part so far.

