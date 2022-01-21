Here’s a look at the Patriots’ 2022 opponents
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- New England PatriotsLiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
- Bill BelichickAmerican football coach
The New England Patriots have no shortage of intriguing opponents for 2022, with Bill Belichick and Mac Jones set to spend their second season together. The schedule may not be finalized, but the Patriots’ opponents were cemented when the final standings were complete for 2021.
Two of the most interesting games will be, of course, the team’s matchups against the Buffalo Bills at New Era Stadium and Gillette Stadium. But then there are a handful of impressive quarterbacks — beyond Bills QB Josh Allen — that Bill Belichick will need to wrangle. So let’s take a look at the slated games. Here are the Patriots’ coming opponents.
Home games
Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
vs. Buffalo Bills
vs. Miami Dolphins
vs. New York Jets
vs. Baltimore Ravens
vs. Chicago Bears
vs. Cincinnati Bengals
vs. Detroit Lions
vs. Indianapolis Colts
Away games
AP Photo/Elise Amendola
@ Buffalo Bills
@ Miami Dolphins
@ New York Jets
@ Arizona Cardinals
@ Cleveland Browns,
@ Green Bay Packers
@ Minnesota Vikings
@ Las Vegas Raiders
@ Pittsburgh Steelers
1
1