Here’s a look at the Patriots’ 2022 opponents

The New England Patriots have no shortage of intriguing opponents for 2022, with Bill Belichick and Mac Jones set to spend their second season together. The schedule may not be finalized, but the Patriots’ opponents were cemented when the final standings were complete for 2021.

Two of the most interesting games will be, of course, the team’s matchups against the Buffalo Bills at New Era Stadium and Gillette Stadium. But then there are a handful of impressive quarterbacks — beyond Bills QB Josh Allen — that Bill Belichick will need to wrangle. So let’s take a look at the slated games. Here are the Patriots’ coming opponents.

Home games

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

vs. Buffalo Bills

vs. Miami Dolphins

vs. New York Jets

vs. Baltimore Ravens

vs. Chicago Bears

vs. Cincinnati Bengals

vs. Detroit Lions

vs. Indianapolis Colts

Away games

AP Photo/Elise Amendola

@ Buffalo Bills

@ Miami Dolphins

@ New York Jets

@ Arizona Cardinals

@ Cleveland Browns,

@ Green Bay Packers

@ Minnesota Vikings

@ Las Vegas Raiders

@ Pittsburgh Steelers

1

1