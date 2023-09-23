Look: Pat McAfee predicts Michigan upset by Rutgers during 'College GameDay' picks segment

Pat MCafee made perhaps the pick of the Week 4 college football schedule on Saturday's episode of "College GameDay."

The mercurial, high-energy analyst picked Rutgers, a 24-point road underdog according to BetMGM, to beat No. 2 Michigan in Ann Arbor, which also marks the first game that Jim Harbaugh returns from his self-imposed three-game suspension. The Wolverines have beaten their three opponents (East Carolina, UNLV and Bowling Green) averaging 32 points per game on offense and just 5.2 on defense.

McAfee selected the Scarlet Knights to thrive in a defensive game, which he noted Rutgers coach Greg Schiano thrives in. The Wolverines have won eight straight over the visiting Scarlet Knights, losing only one game in the series all time, in 2014.

McAfee was the only "GameDay" panelist to pick Rutgers over Michigan, as well:

Pat McAfee picks Rutgers to upset Michigan on College Gameday: "Schiano Man upset in the Big House: Rutgers!" pic.twitter.com/dVUMGmkEzB — Brian Fonseca (@briannnnf) September 23, 2023

Update: Perhaps McAfee was on to something: Rutgers opened its game vs. Michigan with a 69-yard touchdown connection between Gavin Wimsatt and Christian Dremel to go up 7-0 at the start of the game:

WHAT A START FOR @RFootball 🙌@ChristianDremel takes it 69 yards to take an early lead over Michigan! 😤 pic.twitter.com/hwdHkhW2EZ — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) September 23, 2023

