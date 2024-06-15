LOOK: A pair of Wisconsin football legends react to Eugene Hilton Jr.’s commitment

Former Wisconsin football legends J.J. Watt and Jonathan Taylor reacted to top-ranked class of 2025 wide receiver Eugene Hilton Jr.’s UW commitment on Friday via social media.

It’s safe to say both Taylor and Watt were excited about Wisconsin landing the four-star receiver, who became the program’s 19th overall commitment in the class and second wide receiver.

Hilton Jr. is ranked by 247Sports as the No. 395 player in the class of 2025, No. 63 wide receiver and No. 7 recruit from his home state of Indiana. His commitment comes after visiting the Badgers on June 7 — marking yet another win from the official visit season. It elevated the Badgers’ class of 2025 to No. 5 in the nation, per Rivals.

Hilton, the son of four-time Pro Bowl wide receiver TY Hilton, chose the Badgers over other finalists Georgia, Ole Miss, Miami, Missouri, Kansas and Purdue.

Here is what Taylor and Watt posted on X on Friday:

happy to be rooting FOR a Hilton now, instead of watching one run 50 yard post routes behind me. — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) June 14, 2024

Watt was a Lott IMPACT Trophy winner, team MVP and consensus first-team All-Big Ten team member at Wisconsin. He went on to enjoy a storied 12-year NFL career with the Houston Texans and Arizona Cardinals.

The Pewaukee, Wisconsin native reeled in three Defensive Player of the Year awards, five All-Pro selections and a spot on the Hall of Fame All-2010s Team as a professional.

A teammate T.Y Hilton in Indianapolis, Taylor enjoyed similar success during his collegiate tenure. The running back was a two-time Doak Walker Award winner, Walter Camp Player of the Year finalist, Maxwell Award semifinalist, Lombardi Award semifinalist, unanimous first-team All-America at Wisconsin.

Both Watt and Taylor are obviously familiar with the Hilton family and appear ecstatic for Luke Fickell’s program following the commitment. With several batches of official visits remaining on the Badgers’ summer slate, Wisconsin will look to build on an already spectacular 2025 cycle.

