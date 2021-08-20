Here’s a look at Packers stars wearing new alternate uniforms

Can’t wait to see your favorite players from the Green Bay Packers wearing the team’s new alternate uniform?

You’ve come to the right place.

Our design team at Packers Wire has provided in-game action shots of five of the team’s biggest stars wearing the new green alternate uniforms.

The jersey swaps show what Aaron Rodgers, Davante Adams, Za’Darius Smith, Jaire Alexander and Aaron Jones could look like wearing the uniforms this year:

Do you like the uniforms? Be sure to vote in our poll here.

The Packers will wear the uniforms against Washington on Oct. 24 at Lambeau Field.

Related

Packers to wear new alternate uniforms in Week 7 vs. Washington Vote: Do you like the Packers new alternate uniforms? Here are the Packers' new alternate uniforms for the 2021 season

List