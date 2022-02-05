'I look over and it's chaos': Official says Terry Rozier trey that nearly cost Cavs should not have counted

Cleveland Cavaliers head coach J. B. Bickerstaff reacts during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Charlotte Hornets in Charlotte, N.C., Friday, Feb. 4, 2022. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)

Cavaliers' five-time All-Star forward Kevin Love said he’d never seen anything like it in his 14 seasons in the NBA.

Center Jarrett Allen described the circumstances as “chaos.”

Cavs coach J.B. Bickerstaff didn’t say anything at the risk of getting fined.

It wasn’t until after the Cavs had left the Spectrum Center following their 102-101 victory over the Charlotte Hornets Friday night that they learned the officials had gotten it wrong.

In a pool report, crew chief Brian Forte said the Hornets’ Terry Rozier should not have been awarded a 3-pointer, which he missed after the whistle with 4:44 remaining.

“It was miscommunication amongst the crew about the sequence of the play,” Forte told Rod Boone of the Charlotte Observer. “Upon review after the game, the out of bounds was called prior to the start of the field goal attempt and the shot should not have counted.”

The mistake resulted in a four-point play for the Hornets and cut the Cavs' lead to 90-84. The Hornets rallied from a 17-point deficit to go ahead by three with 46.2 seconds left. But the Cavs prevailed on an Allen rebound tip-in with 35.3 seconds left and two free throws by Love with 1.2 seconds to play.

For a time, the uncertainty around the Rozier triple threatened to unravel the Cavs.

But these are not the Cavs of the past three seasons. This close-knit team makes scrap and grit and defense and winning ugly its calling cards.

The mess began after Kelly Oubre Jr. missed a 3-pointer and Mason Plumlee rebounded, the ball hitting Cavs forward Dean Wade in the head. The whistle was blown as Wade stepped out of bounds. But play continued and the ball went to Rozier in the corner.

Cavs center/forward Ed Davis, sitting on the bench in a T-shirt and sweatpants, reached out and touched Rozier as he shot. Guard Darius Garland, out for the third consecutive game with a sore lower back, swiped at Rozier after Davis.

The officials counted Rozier’s missed triple and Davis was called for a technical foul, with Rozier hitting the resulting free throw.

“Davis, who was located on the bench, reached over the boundary line and made contact with Rozier,” Forte told the pool reporter.

Asked what he saw, Allen said, “I was looking at Dean bobbling the ball on his head, and then all of a sudden I look over and it's chaos. I had no idea what was going on and someone had to explain it to me.”

As for the explanation, Allen said, “Ed tapped somebody after the whistle was blown, they got three points and the free throw. I honestly, I don't know more than that. I don't know the rules behind that. But it's what it was.”

Love said the Cavs thought the whistle was blown.

“They were tapping the head because Dean Wade, he stepped out of bounds and they said that it was out,” Love said. “I don't know what the count was afterward as far as seconds, but it seemed like 1-2-3, and then DG kind of stuck his hand in there and tried to get Terry to stop shooting the ball.

“But it was out of bounds. The shot wasn't part of the play. So I'm at a loss. I think most of us are. I don't know what happened. But there's no way it should have been four points.”

Bickerstaff wanted no part of the Rozier 3-pointer question but did say, “The fourth quarter, things were happening, but I thought we did a good job of controlling what we could control. There were some uncontrollables out there.”

The crowd of 17,733 was in a frenzy as the Hornets made their comeback, and the bizarre situation fueled it.

“Naturally after something like that — I've certainly never seen before I think if anybody really has — the emotions were extremely high,” Love said. “But as we brought it together, all we said was, ‘No matter what we have to fight whatever comes our way and do it as a group.'"

Bickerstaff said it wasn’t one person who calmed the Cavs down for the final 4:44.

“It was everybody. Everybody had their voice,” Bickerstaff said. “I thought Darius even though he wasn’t playing, Rajon [Rondo] was there. I thought all the guys did a really good job of sticking together and pulling together and just keeping calm. Even when we got down at the end of the game, nobody panicked. And that play, we found it at the end and came up with a stop and the opportunity to win the game.”

Love and Allen agreed that the young Cavs showed their growing maturity down the stretch.

“Absolutely. We've grown exponentially at this point,” Allen said. “That chaos that happened and they hit three 3s in a row, it’s easy to fold in those moments. And then we barely could hear each other talk because of the amazing crowd here. They were yelling, they were screaming. They were into it just as much as everybody else.

“So I think in that moment — well, I know in that moment — we all huddled together and we talked about it. We said, 'We have to be on our game. We have to know that if we keep playing our game and our defense like the Cavs play defense, then we can come out on top' and that’s how the game ended.”

Love made it sound like he wasn’t sure the Cavs would have pulled out the victory a year ago, but believes this team is different.

“I think in maybe a different circumstance, or in years past, I've always talked about it just coming down to a two- or three- or four-minute game and us being able to win,” Love said. “And win ugly or win when things aren't going our way, or calls aren't going our way. And we've for the most part been able to do that.

“So I think it's definitely that maturity within the group that has grown throughout this year, and I think there's definitely levels to it. But I think this group being together and just the core unit all growing together is going to be extremely paramount and valuable for us moving forward because winning games like this is a great teacher.”

