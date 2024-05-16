LOOK: The New Orleans Saints 2024 schedule is officially here

Advertisement
Finally. The NFL announced its schedule of games for all 32 teams on Wednesday evening, including the New Orleans Saints — whose regular season slate includes three prime time games and a lot of noon kickoffs, as well as a well-placed bye week.

If the Saints are going to make some noise in 2024, it’ll be their own doing. They won’t get many high-profile national broadcasts to help draw outside attention. It’s past time for head coach Dennis Allen to prove he can get this squad to the playoffs after coming up short in each of his first two seasons on the job.

Here is the Saints’ complete 2024 schedule:

Week

Date

Opponent

Time (CT)

1

Sept. 8

vs.

Carolina Panthers

Noon (FOX)

2

Sept. 15

at

Dallas Cowboys

Noon (FOX)

3

Sept. 22

vs.

Philadelphia Eagles

Noon (FOX)

4

Sept. 29

at

Atlanta Falcons

Noon (FOX)

5

Oct. 7

at

Kansas City Chiefs

7:15 p.m. (ESPN)

6

Oct. 13

vs.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Noon (FOX)

7

Oct. 17

vs.

Denver Broncos

7:15 p.m. (Amazon Prime Video)

8

Oct. 27

at

Los Angeles Chargers

3:05 p.m. (FOX)

9

Nov. 3

at

Carolina Panthers

Noon (CBS)

10

Nov. 10

vs.

Atlanta Falcons

Noon (FOX)

11

Nov. 17

vs.

Cleveland Browns

Noon (FOX)

12

Bye week

13

Dec. 1

vs.

Los Angeles Rams

3:05 p.m. (FOX)

14

Dec. 8

at

New York Giants

Noon (FOX)

15

Dec. 15

vs.

Washington Commanders

Noon (FOX)

16

Dec. 23

at

Green Bay Packers

7:15 p.m. (ESPN)

17

Dec. 29

vs.

Las Vegas Raiders

Noon (FOX)

18

Jan. 5

at

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TBD

