Look: Orlando Brown Jr. showed up to practice in business casual

Cincinnati Bengals offensive tackle Orlando Brown Jr. has had some hilarious moments since arriving with the team.

Brown has often popped up as the impromptu host and interviewer when working with the team’s social media arm, which has really let his personality shine through and win over fans.

The latest example is something a little more basic (or workmanlike, perhaps), though.

Brown recently showed up to a Bengals OTAs practice with a business-styled shirt on underneath his jersey. Cincinnati’s very same social media team caught the funny moment and the photo — as of this writing — now has more than 70,000 views:

