A look at which Oregon stars are on rosters as WNBA season tips off

The WNBA season tips off on Friday evening, as the Chicago Sky look to defend their surprise championship run from last season.

The WNBA has more eyes on it than ever before, in part because of the rising interest in women’s college basketball – which has fans clamoring to see how their favorite players perform at the next level.

Unfortunately limited roster spaces, the lack of minor league developmental league, and a small number of teams has created a situation where a large chunk of players drafted don’t end up sticking onto a roster once the season begins.

This has created many very loud calls for expansion by fans, players, former players, media analysts, and coaches as the league looks to capitalize on the growing interest.

For the Oregon Ducks, while the number could (should) be higher, they are going to be represented by four different athletes during the WNBA season – although only three are going to suit up this year.

Here is a look at those four athletes, what team they play for, and what their role might look like during the 2022 campaign:

Ruthy Hebard, Chicago Sky

Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-USA TODAY Sports

Hebard has been a key piece for the Sky in each of the last two seasons, appearing in 30 games for Chicago during their run to a WNBA championship last year, where she averaged 5.8 points and 4.4 rebounds.

2022 should be more of the same for Oregon’s all-time leader in field goals made.

Sabrina Ionescu, New York Liberty

(AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

Injuries cut short Ionescu’s rookie season, but she rebounded to average 11.7 points, 6.1 assists, and 5.7 rebounds in 2021 for New York – recording a triple-double in just her sixth career game.

Expect more of the same for the superstar guard in the Big Apple this summer.

Nyara Sabally, New York Liberty

Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Sabally was the fifth overall pick in the 2022 WNBA draft, reuniting with Sabrina Ionescu in New York.

Unfortunately, persistent knee injuries will prevent Sabally from making her professional debut until next season, as she is out for this year.

Story continues

Satou Sabally, Dallas Wings

(Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Sabally has been a low post monster ever since coming into the league for the Dallas Wings as the No. 2 overall pick a few years ago.

She averaged 11.9 points, 5.9 rebounds, and 2.8 assists last year in 17 games played, and will once again be a key piece for Dallas in 2022.

1

1