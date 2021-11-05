LOOK: Oregon to rock white and yellow jerseys in road rivalry game vs. Washington Huskies

Because of some comments from certain coaches involved in this week’s coming rivalry game between Oregon and Washington, the Ducks are understandably wanting to put their best foot forward when traveling up to Seattle to take on the Huskies on Saturday.

Based on the unveiling of the uniforms that they will be wearing, that won’t be hard to do.

Related

Cristobal responds to Jimmy Lake comments: ‘Every single ounce of our focus is on the game’

On Thursday afternoon, Oregon announced that they will be wearing an all-white uniform combination with yellow helmets for Saturday afternoon’s game against Washington, which will be their first time playing the Huskies since 2019. Last year’s game did not take place because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

This game will have the newly ranked No. 4 Ducks front and center once again, with all eyes on them after the College Football Playoff rankings put them in contention for a playoff berth. This matchup will be picked up by ABC on Saturday afternoon, in the primetime slot for viewers across the country.

List