LOOK: Oregon QB Dillon Gabriel gives inside look at offseason workouts

The Oregon Ducks still have one game left with quarterback Bo Nix running the offense, and fans will certainly celebrate the time that they have remaining with No. 10, one of the best QBs to play in Eugene over the past few decades.

However, you also can’t blame fans for having an eye for the future, and getting excited for what is to come.

That means that when incoming transfer QB Dillon Gabriel posts a video of his offseason workouts to social media, you can expect Oregon fans to be all over it. The former Oklahoma QB did just that this week, showing some of the work that he’s been putting in this offseason, throwing with fellow Oregon signee WR Jack Ressler and working with a QB coach.

Throughout his career, Gabriel has been prolific when it comes to putting up numbers. He’s thrown for almost 15,000 yards in his career, with a 125-26 TD-to-INT ratio in those five seasons. Most recently, Gabriel threw for 3,360 yards 30 TDs, and 6 INTs while also rushing for 12 TDs.

Coming to an offense led by Will Stein, there are high expectations for Gabriel in his final year of collegiate eligibility, where he is already among the early favorites to win the Heisman Trophy in 2024.

Story originally appeared on Ducks Wire