A look at the Oregon Ducks updated depth chart entering Pac-12 conference play

The non-conference slate is over and done with for the Oregon Ducks, and what a success it was.

While there was originally only thought to be one heavyweight game on the schedule, the Ducks made out of the non-conference portion of the season with wins over two Top 25 teams, defeating both No. 25 Fresno State in Week 1 and No. 3 Ohio State in Week 2.

Because of this, Oregon boasts one of the best resumes in the nation at the current moment and is in a position to control their own destiny going forward, with a good chance to make it to the College Football Playoff.

It all starts this week with the conference-opener against the Arizona Wildcats. The Ducks host Arizona on Saturday night at Autzen Stadium, and they recently released their updated depth chart to get ready for the matchup. Here is what it looks like: