LOOK: Oregon Ducks unveil all-yellow uniforms for rivalry game vs. Washington

All games at this point in the season hold a certain importance to them, but when you consider a rivalry game between two teams that have complete disdain for the other, the stakes get upped a little bit.

The Oregon Ducks are dressing for the occasion.

When No. 25 Washington comes to Eugene on Saturday to see the No. 6 Ducks, Oregon will be dressed to the nines, wearing all yellow from head to toe.

This game will be played mostly under the lights in Autzen Stadium, with a kick-off at 4 p.m. on FOX. Check out more photos released by the team of Oregon’s uniforms for Husky Hate Week:

Oregon Uniforms vs. Washington

