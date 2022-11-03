LOOK: Oregon Ducks unveil uniform combination for Colorado game in Boulder

Last week was a special one because we got a pair of unveilings from the Oregon Ducks, with the surprise release of the special edition cleats that the team wore vs. California — the Deion Sanders Vapor DT Max 96′.

Now we’re back to our regularly scheduled programming, with Oregon unveiling its newest uniforms on a Wednesday night. It’s a good week to return to the norm, as the Ducks’ jerseys go along with that mindset for their trip to Boulder to face the Colorado Buffaloes.

Oregon will be rocking the eggshell uniform tops, this time with midnight green pants, and midnight green helmets. It’s only right that former CU Buffs player Christian Gonzalez was the model for this week.

Take a look at the images released by the school for the upcoming game:

Oregon Uniforms vs. Colorado

Oregon Uniforms vs. Colorado

Oregon Uniforms vs. Colorado

Oregon Uniforms vs. Colorado

Oregon Uniforms vs. Colorado

Oregon Uniforms vs. Colorado

Story originally appeared on Ducks Wire