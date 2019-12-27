LOOK! Oregon Ducks retro Air Jordans released ahead of 106th Rose Bowl

The Oregon Ducks must have been on the nice list this year.

Adding to the collection.



The Air Jordan 7 Retro PE ‘Oregon Ducks' made specifically for @oregonfootball.#GoDucks pic.twitter.com/MyHL0xP0Em



— GoDucks (@GoDucks) December 26, 2019

Nike has unveiled the Air Jordan 7 Retro PE ‘Oregon Ducks' made specifically for Oregon Football.

Look at 'em!

The shoes feature a near-monochromatic yellow upper, with a mixture of green, black, and white and a throwback "UO" logo on the tongue.

Oregon Equipment tempted Ducks fans with this photo, which is not nice...

Thank you Tinker for the new #DuckSwag. pic.twitter.com/XofE1r179N — Oregon Equipment (@DuckSwag) December 27, 2019

This design is reportedly limited to only 400 pairs in existence and is not expected to release to the public.

Sorry Ducks fans...

