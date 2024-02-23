LOOK: Oregon baseball unveils throwback uniforms to pay homage to world series team

The notion of a throwback uniform has been popular in Eugene over the past year.

The Oregon Ducks football team grabbed the attention of the nation last season when they broke out a set of throwback uniforms against Washington State that was made to honor the 1984 team, which were also worn when Marcus Mariota was at the helm in 2014. The throwbacks were such a big success that Oregon brought them back one more time for the Fiesta Bowl against the Liberty Flames.

Now it’s time for the baseball team to step up to the plate.

On Thursday afternoon, Oregon baseball unveiled their own set of throwback jerseys, which are made to pay homage to the 1954 ‘Webfoots’ team that made it to the College World Series.

These uniforms, which feature a retro Oregon across the chest of a cream-colored uniform, are to be worn this coming Sunday in the Ducks’ game against Lafayette.

Here’s a closer look at the uniforms, and some of the fan reaction to the unveiling.

Oregon Ducks Baseball Throwback Uniforms

Oregon Ducks Baseball Throwback Uniforms

Photo Courtesy of Oregon Athletic Department

Oregon Ducks Baseball Throwback Uniforms

Oregon Ducks Baseball Throwback Uniforms

True to our roots. Presenting the @OregonBaseball throwback uniforms – paying homage to the 1954 College World Series team. Debuting this Sunday vs. Lafayette. #GoDucks pic.twitter.com/RisXTePtcq — GoDucks (@GoDucks) February 23, 2024

Not usually a uni geek. But these are off the charts sweet! https://t.co/CtWwLSmLcG — Steve Tannen (@SportsTalk953) February 23, 2024

I will hop on the bandwagon and buckle my seat belt if you sell these https://t.co/Xl2iqcC3nR — PUDDLES (@scoduckz) February 23, 2024

I haven’t wanted a baseball jersey in a while but… these are 🔥 https://t.co/vXqB9akoH1 — Sean (@Sladek7) February 23, 2024

Every part of this rules. The cream base with forest green and gold color combo is unbelievable. The hat is simple yet strong and the detailed piping of the jersey and pants is a perfect touch. And of course, the stirrups are unbelievably awesome.

10/10 https://t.co/C3WbFZtU8T — Sam (@samuel101ts) February 23, 2024

Oregon has really been nailing the throwbacks this year, first with football and now with baseball. https://t.co/oxUi1qxq6c — Eric Hovland (@EricJHovland) February 23, 2024

Yeah these are some pretty slick uniforms for @OregonBaseball this weekend! https://t.co/U3Iub2fmdv — Mark Garland (@margar0010) February 23, 2024

Oregon always be trying to take my money https://t.co/EMbsxcdGyY — ⚖️☠️Pirate Connoisseur, Esq.☠️⚖️ (@PirateAtLaw) February 23, 2024

Story originally appeared on Ducks Wire