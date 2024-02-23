Advertisement

LOOK: Oregon baseball unveils throwback uniforms to pay homage to world series team

Zachary Neel
·3 min read

The notion of a throwback uniform has been popular in Eugene over the past year.

The Oregon Ducks football team grabbed the attention of the nation last season when they broke out a set of throwback uniforms against Washington State that was made to honor the 1984 team, which were also worn when Marcus Mariota was at the helm in 2014. The throwbacks were such a big success that Oregon brought them back one more time for the Fiesta Bowl against the Liberty Flames.

Now it’s time for the baseball team to step up to the plate.

On Thursday afternoon, Oregon baseball unveiled their own set of throwback jerseys, which are made to pay homage to the 1954 ‘Webfoots’ team that made it to the College World Series.

These uniforms, which feature a retro Oregon across the chest of a cream-colored uniform, are to be worn this coming Sunday in the Ducks’ game against Lafayette.

Here’s a closer look at the uniforms, and some of the fan reaction to the unveiling.

Oregon Ducks Baseball Throwback Uniforms

Oregon Ducks Baseball Throwback Uniforms

Photo Courtesy of Oregon Athletic Department

Oregon Ducks Baseball Throwback Uniforms

Oregon Ducks Baseball Throwback Uniforms

Story originally appeared on Ducks Wire