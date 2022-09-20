LOOK: One image sums up Commanders’ performance from Week 2

The Detroit Lions defeated the Washington Commanders, 36-27, Sunday, to improve to 1-1 on the season. The Lions jumped out to a 22-0 lead at halftime before the Commanders staged a furious second-half rally to almost complete the comeback.

While Washington quarterback Carson Wentz did his part, the same can’t be said for his defense. The Commanders closed Detroit’s lead to 22-15 in the third quarter, and Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown took a handoff and went 58 yards to set Detroit up in terrific field position.

On the next play, Commanders defensive tackle Daron Payne sacked quarterback Jared Goff which was followed by an incompletion. At this point, it looked like Washington would hold the Lions to three points and keep some of the momentum that Wentz and the offense gained.

Unfortunately for the Commanders, it wasn’t meant to be as Goff found a wide-open D’Andre Swift for a 22-yard touchdown and the lead was back up to 14. Swift was so wide open that he fell on the ground, got up, and still scored untouched.

That image perfectly summed up Washington’s Week 2 performance.

Here’s the embarrassing play in real time.

