LOOK: On3 gives MSU Football stellar grade for hire of Jonathan Smith

Michigan State made arguably the best hire of this year’s college football coaching carousel, according to Jesse Simonton of On3.

Simonton put out his coaching carousel report cards earlier this week, and the Spartans’ hiring of Jonathan Smith ranked near the top of the list. Simonton gave Michigan State an “A” grade for the hiring of Smith.

The only other schools to get an “A” grade from Simonton was Alabama’s hiring of Kalen DeBoer and Houston’s hiring of Willie Fritz.

Click on the tweet below to read Simonton’s full write-up on the Spartans’ hiring of Smith and to see how it compares to the rest of the college football head coaching hires this past carousel season:

