Look: Ole Miss quarterback Jaxson Dart taunts Alabama football fans after touchdown run

Alabama defensive back Kool-Aid McKinstry (1) plays to the camera before an NCAA college football game against Mississippi, Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)

Ole Miss quarterback Jaxson Dart gave Alabama football fans a little something extra after giving his Rebels an early 7-3 lead against the Crimson Tide.

Dart took a QB keeper 10 yards for a touchdown on third-and-goal in the first quarter. After darting in untouched for the score, he celebrated in the end zone by taunting Alabama fans who showed their displeasure at the score.

He proceeded to taunt the Alabama fans in the front row behind the end zone, making a "bring it on" gesture in the hostile Tuscaloosa environment. The drive was an impressive start for the dual-threat quarterback, who marched the Rebels 75 yards down the field in seven plays, taking just three minutes off the clock.

Jaxson Dart gives Ole Miss an early 7-3 lead

The Tide were able to hold off Dart during the Rebels first drive of the game after a crucial stop on third-and-6 and responded with a 11-play, 61-yard drive capped off with a 48-yard field goal from senior kicker Will Reichard.

Alabama's defense will continue to be tested by Dart and the fiery Ole Miss offense. The secondary must keep a close eye on wide receiver Dayton Wade, who caught a 40-yard bomb from Jaxson Dart to kick off the scoring drive.

The Crimson Tide defense will look to keep Dart from finding his way to end zone again — lest he jeer at their fans again.

