A look at The Oklahoman's 2025 Super 30 high school football recruiting series

Who is the top high school football player in the state of Oklahoma for the 2025 recruiting class? Bookmark this page and get to know The Oklahoman’s Super 30 series, which will spotlight the state's best prep prospects in the 2025 class.

No. 29: Brayden Knox, LB, Putnam City

Knox is No. 29 on The Oklahoman's Super 30 list of the state's top recruits in the 2025 class. A 6-foot-3, 235-pound linebacker, he holds offers from schools such as Indiana, Kent State, Louisville, Nevada and Tulsa, among others.

No. 30: Xzavier Thompson, WR, Millwood

The Arizona State Sun Devils have former Steelers great Hines Ward as their wide receivers coach and they’re the only Division-I program to offer Thompson, but he’s staying patient as he prepares for his senior season and comes in at No. 30 on The Oklahoman’s Super 30 list of the state’s top recruits in the 2025 class.

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: The Oklahoman's 2025 Super 30 high school football recruiting series