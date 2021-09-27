LOOK. Ohio State to wear all scarlet uniforms against Penn State.

Penn State has its white-out traditionally when Ohio State visits Happy Valley, and it now looks like the Buckeyes will try to be unpleasant hosts by wearing all scarlet uniforms when the Nittany Lions visit the ‘Shoe.

According to a release from the Ohio State athletic department on Monday, the football team will wear a “color rush” of all-scarlet. That includes the jersey, pants, socks, base layers, gloves, and spikes. The traditional striping pattern will still be on the shoulder and down the side of the legs. The Buckeyes will also wear the traditional silver helmet to cap it all off.

Ohio State provided a sneak-peek of what this ensemble will look like on its social media pages, and it’s a different look that we think fans will be excited about.

In addition to the all-scarlet uniforms, OSU is also asking fans to extend the all-scarlet look to the stadium and fans. If you are going to the game that day, the Buckeye program wants you to “‘scarlet the stadium’ by layering up and wearing scarlet jerseys, overcoats, sweatshirts, hoodies, sweaters and/or blankets.”

