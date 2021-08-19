LOOK: What Ohio State receiver Garrett Wilson said about each Buckeye QB

The Big Ten Network is making its preseason rounds of all the Big Ten teams, and yesterday it was time to take a look at Ohio State. There is so much that we can digest from the crew’s visit to Columbus, but we’re going to stick with the hot topic here and take a look at the quarterback race.

Head coach Ryan Day has said that C.J. Stroud has begun to separate from the pack, but has not yet named a starter. The competition then is still open between Stroud, Kyle McCord, Jack Miller, and the new entrant, Quinn Ewers, so we’ll follow it all until we get the official word.

And on that note, who better to ask about each signal-caller than a guy who catches passes from each, wide receiver Garrett Wilson. He talked to the Big Ten Network and provided his thoughts on each of the four. He had very positive things to say about each and highlighted the strengths of each individual trying to be the face of the OSU offense.

Here’s what Wilson said about each of the four quarterbacks that have a good chance of factoring into Ohio State’s plans under center (or four yards back in shotgun formation nowadays).

C.J. Stroud - Redshirt Freshman

Team Brutus quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) calls out a play during the Ohio State Buckeyes football spring game at Ohio Stadium in Columbus on Saturday, April 17, 2021. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

Scouting Report by Garrett Wilson

"I say with C.J. (Stroud), he really drops the ball in there. The best way to put it is like Russell Wilson -- the ball -- it falls on you. So it makes it really easy to catch the deep ball."

Kyle McCord - True Freshman

Ohio State freshman QB Kyle McCord named Pennsylvania Gatorade POY

Team Brutus quarterback Kyle McCord (14) throws a pass during the Ohio State football Spring Game at Ohio Stadium in Columbus on Saturday, April 17, 2021. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

Scouting Report by Garrett Wilson

"Kyle (McCord) -- he’s the hardest-working quarterback I’ve met. From the day he walked in, he’s had a huge impact on getting us all out to the field, getting us to go throw, and that’s something that can’t be understated because Kyle’s my guy, I love him."

Jack Miller III - Redshirt Freshman

Oct 24, 2020; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Jack Miller III (9) is forced out of bounds by Nebraska Cornhuskers safety Marquel Dismuke (9)during the fourth quarter at Ohio Stadium. Credit: Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

Scouting Report by Garrett Wilson

"And then Jack (Miller), he’s the dude that’s always out there keeping the energy high, always gonna keep you laughing. Throwing dots and stuff like that. So we all love three of the quarterbacks."

Quinn Ewers - True Freshman Reclassified from 2022 to 2021

PHOTOS: Quinn Ewers' first few days at Ohio State preseason camp

Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Quinn Ewers (3) throws under the watchful eye of coach Corey Dennis during football training camp at the Woody Hayes Athletic Center in Columbus on Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

Scouting Report by Garrett Wilson

"And then Quinn (Ewers) just got here. I think two days ago we saw him for the first time and he's still trying to figure things out. He's a little more quiet on the sidelines, but in the locker room, he's a real cool dude. We're all getting to know him. He's going to be great."

