Look: Ohio State QB Kyle McCord shows off new Mercedes-Benz ahead of 2023 season

Ohio State has not named a quarterback starter with months to go before the season opener against Indiana. But Kyle McCord has secured a new ride ahead of his third season as a Buckeye.

McCord, a 2021 five-star quarterback out of St. Joseph's Preparatory High School in Philadelphia, posted a photo of a 2023 Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 53 on his Instagram story with the caption "Appreciate the team (at) Mark Wahlberg Chevrolet for the ride!"

Ohio State QB Kyle McCord will be driving a 2023 Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 53 this season.



He hasn't officially been named the starter yet — but already has an NIL deal with Mark Wahlberg Chevrolet in Columbus. pic.twitter.com/wfvmMB4oDS — Front Office Sports (@FOS) June 27, 2023

According to Car and Driver, the 2023 Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 53 starts at $93,550 for a car with "bonkers acceleration from the V-8 models, exotic looks (and) high-end cabin appointments." The website describes McCord's new ride as "the great white shark of luxury performance sedans."

Ahead of the 2021 season, Ohio State defensive end Jack Sawyer showed off a Chevrolet Silverado from Mark Wahlberg Chevrolet, and has multiple other tweets posing with the truck.

BIG thanks to @MarkWahlberg and the people @WahlbergChevy for the awesome @Chevrolet Silverado! Looking forward to a great season. GO BUCKS! pic.twitter.com/N6AQW03pmG — Jack Sawyer (@jacksawyer33) August 10, 2021

McCord and Devin Brown are the front-runners for Ohio State's starting quarterback job ahead of the 2023 season.

In two seasons with the Buckeyes, McCord, a New Jersey native who was high school teammates with Marvin Harrison Jr., has 41 completions on 58 pass attempts for 606 passing yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions.

Ohio State opens the 2023 season in Bloomington, Indiana Sept. 2 against Indiana. Kickoff is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. on CBS.

Ohio State football schedule 2023

Here's what Ohio State's 2023 football schedule looks like.

Sept. 2: Ohio State vs. Indiana, Memorial Stadium, Bloomington, Indiana, 3:30 p.m., CBS

Sept. 9: Ohio State vs. Youngstown State, Ohio Stadium, Columbus, Ohio, 12 p.m., Big Ten Network

Sept. 16: Ohio State vs. Western Kentucky, Ohio Stadium, Columbus, Ohio, 4 p.m., FOX

Sept. 23: Ohio State vs. Notre Dame, Notre Dame Stadium, South Bend, Indiana, 7:30 p.m., NBC

Oct. 7: Ohio State vs. Maryland, Ohio Stadium, Columbus, Ohio, 12 p.m. or 3:30 p.m./4 p.m.

Oct. 14: Ohio State vs. Purdue, Ross-Ade Stadium, West Lafayette, Indiana

Oct. 21: Ohio State vs. Penn State, Ohio Stadium, Columbus, Ohio

Oct. 28: Ohio State vs. Wisconsin, Camp Randall Stadium, Madison, Wisconsin

Nov. 4: Ohio State vs. Rutgers, SHI Stadium, Piscataway, New Jersey

Nov. 11: Ohio State vs. Michigan State, Ohio Stadium, Columbus, Ohio, 7:30 p.m., NBC

Nov. 18: Ohio State vs. Minnesota, Ohio Stadium, Columbus, Ohio

Nov. 25: Ohio State vs. Michigan, Michigan Stadium, Ann Arbor, Michigan, 12 p.m., FOX

