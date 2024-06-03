Look: Ohio State football shows off new locker room ahead of 2024 season

Ohio State football players have a brand new locker room at the Woody Hayes Athletic Center ahead of the 2024 season.

Walk-on defensive lineman Caden Davis showed off the Buckeyes' new space on TikTok, showing off a gray recliner and ottoman that has a red and white stripe down the middle in the style of the stripe on each Ohio State helmet.

Each locker is also adorned with LeBron James and Nike logos.

@23kMarion Crazy seeing our last name on that locker! My hometown hero playing for his hometown team! Wear the 🅾️ proudly and make the 🅾️ proud as I am son! You got this 💯 pic.twitter.com/puBjvlLREH — Dale Davison-Witten (@CockyCleveland) June 3, 2024

Ohio State expanded the Woody Hayes Athletic Center in 2018-19 where it added upgrades to the dining area, student lounge and recruit viewing and entertainment areas, among other things.

And ahead of his retirement, Ohio State Athletic Director Gene Smith indicated that expansion and projects in and around the Woody Hayes Athletic Center are not complete.

"We weren't in an arm's race. We were just trying to be functional," Smith told reporters in April. "You guys go into Woody Hayes and see how beautiful it is – we're putting lipstick on it right now, right? When I came in (2005), we didn't have a recruiting department, we didn't have a creative services department, we didn't have the sports science people that we have, we didn't have the modalities and the training room that we have. So we need more square footage. That's practical. That's not like an arm's race because Alabama's got it. That's just practical reality. We didn't have quality control assistants. We're using closets right now for probably eight or nine people... We need more square footage."

