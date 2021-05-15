LOOK: All Ohio State football NFL rookie jersey numbers

It’s been a couple of weeks since the 2021 NFL draft, and all told, ten former Ohio State players were selected. It tied Alabama for the most draft picks, with the Buckeyes being the only program with ten or more picks in two-straight drafts.

Things move quickly at the next level, and in fact, most rookie camps started Friday. We’ve started to see some photos and video hit the interweb from all the action, and we’re sure to see more that we’ll be on top of.

However, in order to hold a rookie minicamp, rookies have to have numbers assigned to them. And in the case of Ohio State, that means ten players that were drafted, and others that signed UDFA contracts all have their jersey numbers for the start of a new chapter to their football career. Some were able to carry on with the same numbers they had in Columbus — others had to come to grips with new numbers, sometimes for the first time since pee-wee football.

Here’s a look at every Ohio State NFL rookie (or new tryout) and their jersey numbers with their new teams.

Justin Fields, Quarterback, Chicago Bears

Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields (1) during the NFL football team's rookie minicamp Friday, May, 14, 2021, in Lake Forest Ill. (AP Photo/David Banks, Pool)

Drafted: First Round, No. 11 Overall Ohio State Jersey Number: 1 NFL Jersey Number: 1

Pete Werner, Linebacker, New Orleans Saints

Ohio State linebacker Pete Werner makes a catch during an NFL Pro Day at Ohio State University Tuesday, March 30, 2021 in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon)

Drafted: Second Round, No. 60 Overall Ohio State Jersey Number: 20 NFL Jersey Number: 20

Josh Myers, Center, Green Bay Packers

Ohio State center Josh Myers heading to the NFL - Buckeyes Wire

Apr 14, 2018; Columbus, OH, USA; Scarlet Team offensive lineman Josh Myers (71) protects quarterback Tate Martell (18) during the Spring Game at Ohio Stadium. Credit: Greg Bartram-USA TODAY Sports

Drafted: Second Round, No. 62 Overall Ohio State Jersey Number: 71 NFL Jersey Number: 71

Wyatt Davis, Offensive Tackle, Minnesota Vikings

Story continues

Vikings rookies, including defensemen Christian Darrisaw, front left, and Wyatt Davis practice during NFL football rookie minicamp Friday, May 14, 2021, in Eagan, Minn. (Elizabeth Flores/Star Tribune via AP)

Drafted: Second Round, No. 62 Overall Ohio State Jersey Number: 52 NFL Jersey Number: 51

Trey Sermon, Running Back, San Francisco 49ers

San Francisco 49ers rookie quarterback Trey Lance, right, and running back Trey Sermon, left, run drills during NFL football rookie minicamp in Santa Clara, Calif., Friday, May 14, 2021. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)

Drafted: Third Round, No. 88 Overall Ohio State Jersey Number: 8 NFL Jersey Number: 28

Baron Browning, Linebacker, Denver Broncos

May 14, 2021; Englewood, Colorado, USA; Denver Broncos Baron Browning linebacker (56) practices during rookie minicamp at the UCHealth Training Center. Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Drafted: Third Round, No. 105 Overall Ohio State Jersey Number: 5 NFL Jersey Number: 56

Tommy Togiai, Fourth Round, Cleveland Browns

Cleveland Browns defensive tackle Tommy Togiai runs a drill during an NFL football rookie minicamp at the team's training camp facility, Friday, May 14, 2021, in Berea, Ohio. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)

Drafted: Fourth Round, No. 132 Overall Ohio State Jersey Number: 72 NFL Jersey Number: 93

Luke Farrell, Tight End, Jacksonville Jaguars

Ohio State Buckeyes tight end Luke Farrell was among 14 former Ohio State players to receive invitations to the NFL scouting combine.

[Joshua A. Bickel/Dispatch]





Drafted: Fifth Round, No. 145 Overall Ohio State Jersey Number: 89 NFL Jersey Number: 89

Shaun Wade, Cornerback, Baltimore Ravens

May 15, 2021; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Shaun Wade #29 of the Baltimore Ravens runs drills during rookie Camp. Credit: Mitchell Layton-USA TODAY Sports

Drafted: Fifth Round, No. 160 Overall Ohio State Jersey Number: 24 NFL Jersey Number: 29

Jonathon Cooper, Defensive End, Denver Broncos

Ohio State football NFL draft comparisons - DE Jonathon Cooper

Ohio State Buckeyes defensive end Jonathon Cooper was among 14 former Ohio State players to receive invitations to the NFL scouting combine.

[Joshua A. Bickel/Dispatch]

Drafted: Seventh Round, No. 239 Overall Ohio State Jersey Number: 0 NFL Jersey Number: 53

Tuf Borland, Linebacker, Minnesota Vikings

Ohio State Buckeyes linebacker Tuf Borland was among 14 former Ohio State players to receive invitations to the NFL scouting combine.

[Joshua A. Bickel/Dispatch]

Drafted: Undrafted Free Agent Ohio State Jersey Number: 32 NFL Jersey Number: 47

Drue Chrisman, Punter, Cincinnati Bengals

May 14, 2021; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals punter Drue Chrisman (4) punts during NFL minicamp at Paul Brown Stadium. Credit: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports

Drafted: Undrafted Free Agent Ohio State Jersey Number: 91 NFL Jersey Number: 4

Blake Haubeil, Kicker, Tennessee Titans

Ohio State kicker Blake Haubeil kicks during an NFL Pro Day at Ohio State University on Tuesday, March 30, 2021, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon)

Drafted: Fourth Round, No. 132 Overall Ohio State Jersey Number: 95 NFL Jersey Number: 4

Jake Hausmann, Tight End, Detroit Lions

Jan 11, 2021; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes tight end Jake Hausmann (81) reacts after losing to the Alabama Crimson Tide in the 2021 CFP National Championship Game. Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Drafted: Undrafted Free Agent Ohio State Jersey Number: 81 NFL Jersey Number: 40

Justin Hilliard, Linebacker, San Francisco 49ers

May 14, 2021; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers linebacker Justin Hilliard (58) pauses between drills at Levi's Stadium. Credit: D. Ross Cameron-USA TODAY Sports

Drafted: Undrafted Free Agent Ohio State Jersey Number: 47 NFL Jersey Number: 58

NEXT ... Bonus tryouts by other former Buckeyes

Other former Ohio State players trying out during rookie minicamps

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Johnnie Dixon runs a drill during an NFL football rookie minicamp at the team's training camp facility, Friday, May 14, 2021, in Berea, Ohio. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)

Wide Receiver Johnnie Dixon: Cleveland Browns - Jersey No. 18 Quarterback J.T. Barrett: Dallas Cowboys - Jersey No. 5 Wide Receiver C.J. Saunders: Atlanta Falcons - Jersey (unknown) [vertical-gallery id=50716] Contact/Follow us @BuckeyesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Ohio State news, notes and opinion.

1

1