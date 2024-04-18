LOOK: Ohio Stadium turns into golfing experience

For awhile, Ohio Stadium wasn’t just the home for the football team, as there was an outside track until 2001 when Jesse Owens Memorial Stadium opened up in 2001.

Since then, the Ohio State football home field has been just that, but this weekend there is another sport entering the building, golf. In a partnership with Upper Deck Golf, The Horseshoe has turned into a golf and football fans dream.

The upper deck has been modified to have tees that face the field, with targets on it as well. There are multiple challenges you can sign up for like a driving and putting challenge.

What a beautiful morning! Starting my day off with some @upperdeckgolf ⛳️ pic.twitter.com/fRZAl75eGN — Gene Smith (@OSU_AD) April 18, 2024

As you can see, outgoing Ohio State athletic director Gene Smith is taking advantage of this unique opportunity.

