LOOK: Official Michigan State football 2023 schedule is released

It’s official — we now have the 2023 Michigan State football schedule.

The Big Ten released the 2023 football conference schedule on Wednesday, with the Spartans’ nine league games announced. This news combined with the previously known three non-conference games means we have a complete slate for the 2023 season.

This next season will reportedly be the final year of the Big Ten East and West Divisions before USC and UCLA join the conference in 2024. So Michigan State will once again play Michigan, Ohio State, Penn State, Indiana, Rutgers and Maryland as well as three crossover games against West Division foes.

Check out the complete 12-game Michigan State 2023 football schedule below:

Central Michigan Chippewas

Date: Sept. 2, 2023

Location: Spartan Stadium (East Lansing, Michigan)

Richmond Spiders

Date: Sept. 9, 2023

Location: Spartan Stadium (East Lansing, Michigan)

Washington Huskies

Date: Sept. 16, 2023

Location: Spartan Stadium (East Lansing, Michigan)

Maryland Terapins

Date: Sept. 23, 2023

Location: Spartan Stadium (East Lansing, Michigan)

Iowa Hawkeyes

Date: Sept. 30, 2023

Location: Kinnick Stadium (Iowa City, Iowa)

Rutgers Scarlet Knights

Date: Oct. 14, 2023

Location: SHI Stadium (Piscataway, New Jersey)

Michigan Wolverines

Date: Oct. 21, 2023

Location: Spartan Stadium (East Lansing, Michigan)

Minnesota Golden Gophers

Date: Oct. 28, 2023

Location: Huntington Bank Stadium (Minneapolis, Minnesota)

Nebraska Cornhuskers

Date: Nov. 4, 2023

Location: Spartan Stadium (East Lansing, Michigan)

Ohio State Buckeyes

Date: Nov. 11, 2023

Location: Ohio Stadium (Columbus, Ohio)

Indiana Hoosiers

Date: Nov. 18, 2023

Location: Memorial Stadium (Bloomington, Indiana)

Penn State Nittany Lions

Date: Nov. 25, 2023

Location: Spartan Stadium (East Lansing, Michigan)

Big Ten Championship Game

Date: Dec. 2, 2023

Location: Lucas Oil Stadium (Indianapolis, Indiana)

