LOOK: Official Michigan State football 2023 schedule is released
It’s official — we now have the 2023 Michigan State football schedule.
The Big Ten released the 2023 football conference schedule on Wednesday, with the Spartans’ nine league games announced. This news combined with the previously known three non-conference games means we have a complete slate for the 2023 season.
This next season will reportedly be the final year of the Big Ten East and West Divisions before USC and UCLA join the conference in 2024. So Michigan State will once again play Michigan, Ohio State, Penn State, Indiana, Rutgers and Maryland as well as three crossover games against West Division foes.
Check out the complete 12-game Michigan State 2023 football schedule below:
Central Michigan Chippewas
Date: Sept. 2, 2023
Location: Spartan Stadium (East Lansing, Michigan)
Richmond Spiders
Date: Sept. 9, 2023
Location: Spartan Stadium (East Lansing, Michigan)
Washington Huskies
Date: Sept. 16, 2023
Location: Spartan Stadium (East Lansing, Michigan)
Maryland Terapins
Date: Sept. 23, 2023
Location: Spartan Stadium (East Lansing, Michigan)
Iowa Hawkeyes
Date: Sept. 30, 2023
Location: Kinnick Stadium (Iowa City, Iowa)
Rutgers Scarlet Knights
Date: Oct. 14, 2023
Location: SHI Stadium (Piscataway, New Jersey)
Michigan Wolverines
Date: Oct. 21, 2023
Location: Spartan Stadium (East Lansing, Michigan)
Minnesota Golden Gophers
Date: Oct. 28, 2023
Location: Huntington Bank Stadium (Minneapolis, Minnesota)
Nebraska Cornhuskers
Date: Nov. 4, 2023
Location: Spartan Stadium (East Lansing, Michigan)
Ohio State Buckeyes
Date: Nov. 11, 2023
Location: Ohio Stadium (Columbus, Ohio)
Indiana Hoosiers
Date: Nov. 18, 2023
Location: Memorial Stadium (Bloomington, Indiana)
Penn State Nittany Lions
Date: Nov. 25, 2023
Location: Spartan Stadium (East Lansing, Michigan)
Big Ten Championship Game
Date: Dec. 2, 2023
Location: Lucas Oil Stadium (Indianapolis, Indiana)
