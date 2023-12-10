Look: Odell Beckham Jr. rocks Rams-themed ‘Frenemies’ hoodie before kickoff

Odell Beckham Jr. has said countless times how much he loved his time with the Los Angeles Rams in 2021, and not just because he helped them win a Super Bowl. The Rams helped him enjoy football again, from Sean McVay’s coaching to playing with Matthew Stafford.

Beckham will face his former team for the first time since winning the Super Bowl with them nearly two years ago as the Ravens host the Rams at M&T Bank Stadium today. Before kickoff, Beckham reunited with some of his former teammates and coaches, including Eric Yarber, Cooper Kupp and Ben Skowronek.

He did so while wearing a Rams-themed hoodie, too. The sweatshirt features photos of Beckham with Sean McVay Matthew Stafford and Kupp, with the word “Frenemies” on the front and “Dreamathon” on the back.

Check it out in the posts below, as well as the photo above.

Story originally appeared on Rams Wire