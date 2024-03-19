LOOK: Odds posted for MSU Basketball to reach Final Four

Could Michigan State basketball get hot at the right time and go on a run in the NCAA Tournament?

Circa Sports has released odds for teams winning their respective NCAA Tournament region, and the Spartans’ chances are surprisingly high for being a No. 9 seed. Michigan State has the sixth-best odds to win the West Region at +1500.

Michigan State will open the NCAA Tournament up on Thursday against Mississippi State in the first round. Tipoff is scheduled for 12:15 p.m. ET.

Check out the complete odds from Circa Sports below:

College Basketball 🏀🏆

Region Winners For app limits by team and to bet against teams check the College Basketball Yes/No menus on the @CircaSports app.#FinalFour | #MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/DrGz4FgH3N — Circa Sports (@CircaSports) March 18, 2024

Gannett may earn revenue from sports betting operators for audience referrals to betting services. Sports betting operators have no influence over nor are any such revenues in any way dependent on or linked to the newsrooms or news coverage. See applicable operator site for its terms and conditions. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, help is available. Call the National Council on Problem Gambling 24/7 at 1-800-GAMBLER. Must be 21 or older to gamble.

Contact/Follow us @The SpartansWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Michigan state news, notes, and opinion. You can also follow Robert Bondy on Twitter @RobertBondy5.

Story originally appeared on Spartans Wire