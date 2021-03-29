  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

New-look Nuggets flash their huge potential in first game with Aaron Gordon

Matt Eppers, USA TODAY
·4 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Aaron Gordon was needed for just 21 minutes Sunday in his Denver Nuggets debut. In those 21 minutes, the new-look Nuggets showed how potent they can be.

Gordon, acquired from the Orlando Magic at the trade deadline Thursday, scored 13 points on 6-of-9 shooting as the Nuggets rolled to a 126-102 win over the Atlanta Hawks. Denver shot 54.3% from the field and 41.7% from 3-point range (15-of-36) and had six players score in double figures.

Atlanta led by four after the first quarter. Denver dominated the rest of the way to win for the 11th time in the last 14 games and improve to 28-18.

NBA ESSENTIALS: SCORES | SCHEDULE | STANDINGS

"I see no limits for this team," Gordon said. "It looks like we have all the pieces for this team, we have depth. We're covered in a lot of different spots. As long as we're working together there's no stopping us."

Gordon slid into the starting lineup at power forward next to Nikola Jokic, Jamal Murray, Michael Porter Jr. and Will Barton. Gordon scored 11 points in the first half, including seven in the second quarter as the Nuggets shook of a sluggish start to take a 10-point lead into the break.

Denver took control in the third quarter, and Gordon was able to watch the entire fourth from the bench

With Gordon on the floor, the Nuggets had an offensive rating of 139 and a defensive rating of 95.2. It's a small sample size of course, but for comparison's sake, the Brooklyn Nets lead the NBA in offensive rating this season at 117.4. The Los Angeles Lakers have the best defensive rating at 105.8 (a lower defensive rating is better).

"There's not a lot of guys that can do what Aaron Gordon does," Nuggets coach Michael Malone said. "What Aaron brings to the table is that defensive versatility. ... That's the way the league is going, positional versatility on both ends of the floor."

The Nuggets acquired Gordon to bolster their frontcourt for the stretch run and playoffs. After reaching the Western Conference finals last season, Denver has designs on breaking through to the NBA Finals. The returns after one game with their revamped roster are very encouraging.

"He knows why he came here. He knows what he can do. He knows how he can help and he's doing that," Jokic said. "He's embraced it. He saw how we play. If he's open the ball's going to find him."

Aaron Gordon scored 13 points in 21 minutes in his Nuggets debut.
Aaron Gordon scored 13 points in 21 minutes in his Nuggets debut.

Here are four more things to know Monday in the NBA:

Tip-off confusion

Being traded can be a whirlwind situation for NBA players that can lead to confusion, especially against a former team. Norm Powell showed just how confusing it can be when his first game with the Portland Trail Blazers came against his former Toronto Raptors teammates. Powell took the floor for the opening tip-off and initially lined up next to the Raptors on the wrong side of the court.

Nets availability

The Brooklyn Nets will have to wait a bit longer before their Big 3 is back on the floor together. Kyrie Irving will return Monday against the Minnesota Timberwolves, but Kevin Durant will likely remain out this week. Irving missed the Nets' recent three-game road trip to attend to a family matter. Durant has been sidelined since Feb. 13 with a strained hamstring. Nets coach Steve Nash said Sunday that Durant "looks great" during his rehab, but couldn't offer any additional details about his timeline.

On the buyout market

After Thursday's trade deadline passed, contenders moved quickly over the weekend to secure the biggest names on the buyout market. The Brooklyn Nets reached a deal Saturday with veteran forward LaMarcus Aldridge. The Los Angeles Lakers then agreed Sunday with center Andre Drummond. With two top names signed, available free agents are currently limited (Austin Rivers was let go by the Oklahoma City Thunder), but more potential targets could be bought out in the coming days, including Jeff Teague, Otto Porter Jr., Hassan Whiteside and Avery Bradley.

Game of the night: Bucks at Clippers

Milwaukee has lost two straight and opens an 11-day, six-game road trip Monday in Los Angeles. The Bucks could be shorthanded for the showdown after four starters sat out Saturday with injuries: Giannis Antetokounmpo, Khris Middleton, Jrue Holiday and Donte DiVincenzo. The Clippers have won five in a row and look to build on the streak from the comforts of home. Monday's game is the second of nine straight at Staples Center for the Clippers.

Follow Matt Eppers on Twitter @meppers_.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Watch out Lakers? Aaron Gordon, new-look Nuggets show big potential

Recommended Stories

  • UFC 260 highlights & recap: Stipe Miocic vs. Francis Ngannou

    Watch the UFC 260 highlights and recap from the championship main event between Stipe Miocic and Francis Ngannou from Saturday's event at The Apex in Las Vegas. (Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube) TRENDING > Video: Jake Paul and Ben Askren get physical at Fight Club face-off UFC 260 highlights – Francis Ngannou KOs Stipe Miocic

  • UFC 261 sold out 15,000 seats in minutes

    UFC president Dana White called it "one of the fastest sell outs in UFC history." He was referring to a historical event, in which the promotion will welcome a full house of fans back to live fights, as UFC 261 sold out in minutes. At Thursday's UFC 260 press conference in Las Vegas, White foresaw the sellout coming. "I'm willing to go everywhere that they're willing to sell out. We had the pre-sale (for UFC 261) ... we broke the arena record already. I expect this thing to go on sale (Friday) and sell out in seconds." He wasn't far off, as VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Fla., will welcome UFC 261 and fans to a house full of 15,000 seats. Not socially distanced. Not spaced out somehow. Simply, a packed house. The only notice on the Ticketmaster website was a warning that in purchasing tickets, fans accept the responsibility and risk of potentially being exposed to COVID-19 at the arena, agreeing not to hold the UFC or the arena liable if they contract the disease caused by SARS-CoV-2. "Everybody is talking about they're first, they're first; they're not first; we are first," White continued on Thursday. "Nobody is going to do it like we're going to do it. They're talking outdoor arenas, most of them probably won't sell out, social distancing, all that stuff. We're selling out an arena; packed; record breaking. I'm excited. I'm gonna go everywhere that people want to do that." UFC 261 is slated to feature three title fights. The bill is topped by UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman putting his belt on the line against Jorge Masvidal in a main event rematch. The co-main event pits women's flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko against Jessica Andrade. The third title fight will see UFC women's strawweight champion Zhang Weili defend her belt against former titleholder Rose Namajunas. Miesha Tate returning to UFC in July for Marion Reneau’s retirement fight https://twitter.com/danawhite/status/1375473783335645190

  • UFC 260 weigh-in face-offs: Stipe Miocic vs. Francis Ngannou 2

    The UFC 260 weigh-in face-offs took place on Friday at The Apex in Las Vegas, following the fighters having stepped on the scale to make their bouts official. UFC 260 weigh-in face-offs (Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube) The UFC 260 main event features UFC heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic putting his belt on the line in a rematch with no. 1 contender Francis Ngannou. The co-main event has former welterweight titleholder Tyron Woodley trying to get back on track, as he squares off with rising contender Vicente Luque. UFC 261 sold out 15,000 seats in minutes UFC 260 weigh-in results: Miocic vs. Ngannou 2 UFC 260 Main Card (10 p.m. ET on ESPN+ Pay-Per-View) Main Event - Heavyweight Bout: Stipe Miocic (234) vs Francis Ngannou (263)Co-Main Event - Welterweight Bout: Tyron Woodley (171) vs Vicente Luque (170.5)Bantamweight Bout: Sean O’Malley (136) vs Thomas Almeida (136)Women’s Flyweight Bout: Gillian Robertson (125.5) vs Miranda Maverick (126)Lightweight Bout: Jamie Mullarkey (155.5) vs Khama Worthy (155.5) UFC 260 Prelims (8 p.m. ET on ESPN+, ESPN, and ESPN Deportes) Light Heavyweight Bout: Alonzo Menifield (205) vs Fabio Cherant (206.5)*Welterweight Bout: Jared Gooden (171)* vs Abubakar Nurmagomedov (170.5)Light Heavyweight Bout: Modestas Bukauskas (205.5) vs Michal Oleksiejczuk (206)Featherweight Bout: Shane Young (145.5) vs Omar Morales (146) UFC 260 Early Prelim (7:30 p.m. ET on ESPN+ and UFC Fight Pass) Middleweight Bout: Marc-Andre Barriault (185) vs Abu Azaitar (185.5) *Missed weight. Gooden made weight on his second attempt, while Cherant did not and was required to forfeit 20-percent of his fight purse to Menifield to keep the bout intact.

  • NBA roundup: Jazz rout star-less Nets

    Donovan Mitchell contributed 27 points, seven assists and six rebounds to guide NBA-leading Utah past the short-handed Brooklyn Nets 118-88 on Wednesday night in Salt Lake City, giving the Jazz their first three-game winning streak in a month. A night after leading Brooklyn to a 116-112 win at Portland, James Harden didn't play against Utah because of a sore neck. The Nets, who had won 16 of 18, were without stars Kevin Durant (hamstring) and Kyrie Irving (family matter) yet again.

  • Fred VanVleet with a deep 3 vs the Phoenix Suns

    Fred VanVleet (Toronto Raptors) with a deep 3 vs the Phoenix Suns, 03/26/2021

  • The NBA looks more wide open after trade deadline

    Even though no one made a singular move to be feared on Thursday, the transactions illustrated there’s no fear of the contenders at the top of the respective conferences.

  • NBA roundup: Career night for De'Aaron Fox in Kings' rout

    De'Aaron Fox exploded for a career-high 44 points and Tyrese Haliburton easily won his rookie duel with James Wiseman on Thursday night as the Sacramento Kings thumped the visiting Golden State Warriors 141-119. A third straight Kings win, coupled with a third consecutive Warriors defeat, allowed Sacramento to move within two games of Golden State in their bids to make the Western Conference playoff field. Playing against a Warriors team missing not only Stephen Curry (bruised tailbone) but also Draymond Green, who apparently had an adverse reaction to a COVID shot, the Kings seized command in the second quarter and pulled well clear in the third.

  • NBA trade deadline winners and losers: Nuggets make playoff push by adding Aaron Gordon; Terrence Ross tweets through emotions

    The Nuggets made one of the day's biggest moves in adding Aaron Gordon, while the Celtics, Raptors and Rockets were clear losers.

  • How Laremy Tunsil's gas mask upended the 2021 NFL draft

    Laremy Tunsil's draft-night nightmare in 2016 ended up altering the entire dynamic of the 2021 draft ... and perhaps the future of the Dolphins, as well.

  • For underrated Stipe Miocic, it’s all about winning and paying the bills

    Miocic isn't trying to scare any fans away, but if you’re not enamored with him for any reason, he’s not about to try to win you over.

  • Draymond Green isn't the GOAT on defense, but he's the perfect defender for this era

    It’s ridiculous to suggest he could’ve defended a prime Shaquille O’Neal or Hakeem Olajuwon, the great post players of the ’90s and early 2000s. But he’s the perfect defender for this era

  • Longtime NBA, ABA coach Stan Albeck dies at 89

    Stan Albeck spent time leading the Nuggets, Cavs, Spurs, Nets and Bulls throughout his more than three decades in the league.

  • One fantasy baseball draft fade from every MLB team

    After revealing his sleeper picks for 2021 fantasy baseball, Dalton Del Don turns his attention to the players he thinks we should fade in drafts.

  • Figure skating: Shcherbakova wins gold in podium sweep for Russian women

    Anna Shcherbakova led a Russian sweep of the women's singles medals at the figure skating world championships on Friday. Elizaveta Tuktamysheva, the 2015 world champion and now 24, took silver (220.46) with two triple Axels in her free skating programme. Alexandra Trusova, 16, won the bronze with a final score of 217.20 despite falling twice.

  • Why scouting NFL draft prospects is a smart fantasy football strategy

    Setting her sights on the prospects who are going to take the stage at the NFL Draft, Liz Loza explains why knowing these incoming rookies is crucial for fantasy football.

  • Fred VanVleet with a buzzer beater vs the Denver Nuggets

    Fred VanVleet (Toronto Raptors) with a buzzer beater vs the Denver Nuggets, 03/24/2021

  • UCLA pulls off rare NCAA tournament feat, beating a buzzer beater

    All hope seemed lost for UCLA when Alabama's Alex Reese drained a deep buzzer-beating shot to send their Sweet 16 game to overtime. But the Bruins weren't exactly fazed by the moment.

  • U.S. men's soccer fails to qualify for Olympics thanks to embarrassing goalkeeper mistake (video)

    This isn't quite a World Cup qualifying failure for U.S. men's soccer. But it's another alarming Olympics miss.

  • Opinion: Mike Woodson is in for rude awakening as Indiana men's basketball coach

    The secret at this level is how well you can connect to, relate to and motivate college players — and how well you understand what makes them tick.

  • Stipe Miocic’s wife provides update on ex-champ after UFC 260 knockout

    Stipe Miocic appears to be in good health after his knockout loss to Francis Ngannou in the UFC 260 main event.